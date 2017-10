×

Atlas Obscura is the definitive guide to the world's wondrous and curious places. Once a year they host International Obscura Day, a day of events hosted in unique locations around the world. This is Milwaukee's first year participating. (atlasobscura.com)

Venue:

Holler House Tavern

2042 West Lincoln Avenue, Milwaukee, WI

There are plenty of reasons to visit Holler House. If you are hunting for cultural artifacts, it is the oldest certified bowling alley in the USA. If you love Milwaukee history, this tavern boasts over 100 years in business and is on its third generation of family ownership. If it is good company you seek, Marcy, the octogenarian owner will be ready to sling you a cold beer and a dirty joke.

But the real highlight of this landmark is the two manually operated, original bowling lanes. Marcy’s grandson acts as the human pinsetter and loves receiving his tips rolled up and stuffed into the balls coming his way.



On Obscura Day 2017 we welcome you to this unassuming location to hear a bit of history and join us for a few frames of bowling. The venue's history will be shared at 1pm and 2:30 pm, and each visitor will have a chance to bowl a frame. This experience will leave you with a new love of bowling, local history, and dirty jokes.

This event is 21+; please bring I.D.

The bar at Holler House is cash only; please remember to tip your bartender!