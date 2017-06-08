Event time: 7:30pm

Classics from the East and West² will be performed by internationally

acclaimed pianist, Jie Chen, at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music,

1584 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, on Friday, June 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Chinese instrument demonstration at 6:00 p.m. and concert conversations

at 6:30 p.m. Presented by PianoArts, the concert includes works by

Franz Schubert and Chinese composers. Tickets: $25 adults, $15

students. Tickets available online www.Pianoarts.org., or at the door. Contact:

Info@PianoArts.org.

