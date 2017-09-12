Event time: Tuesday, Oct 24rd 6-9pm Thursday, Oct 26th 6-8pm

Pottery Classes:

Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel

Tuesday & Thursday Oct 24rd (6-9pm) & 26th (6-8pm)

Learn the basics of throwing on a potter’s wheel in this introductory two session workshop. In the first class, students will learn the techniques of wedging, centering and opening a vessel. The second session students will learn to trim the vessel made in the first class. This workshop is designed to build confidence in students enabling them to work in the open clay studio independently. Class size is limited to 4 students so register early! Clay included in the tuition.

Instructor: Betsy Davis Class Fee: $55

