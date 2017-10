Event time: Monday, Dec 11th 6-9pm Wednesday Dec 13th 6-8pm

Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel

Learn the basics of throwing on a potter’s wheel in this introductory two session workshop. In the first class, students will learn the techniques of wedging, centering and opening a vessel. The second session students will learn to trim the vessel made in the first class. This workshop is designed to build confidence in students enabling them to work in the open clay studio independently. Class size is limited to 4 students so register early! Clay included in the tuition.

Instructor: Betsy Davis Class Fee: $55

