Iron Chef Milwaukee Tasting Fundraiser

Discovery World 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: VIP 6:15pm or Gen Adm 7:15pm

Treat yourself to a night to remember while sampling amazing dishes as you look out over spectacular Lake Michigan. Your taste buds will be tantalized as you choose exquisite offerings from the top chefs in the Milwaukee area. Who will win the Platinum Toque? YOU decide who the winner is! Proceeds benefit Happy Endings No Kill Cat Shelter

Price: VIP $75/advance, $85/day of or Gen Adm $50/advance, $60/day of https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-iron-chef-milwaukee-tickets-32489202078?aff=ShepherdsExpress

Discovery World 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
