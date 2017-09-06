9th Anniversary Party w/Katie Mack & the Moan (6pm)

Event time: 6:00 PM - Close

The Iron Horse Hotel is turning 9 and is throwing a big bash to celebrate! On September 15, locals and guests alike are invited to celebrate the hotel’s 9th anniversary while enjoying specialty cocktails, New Glarus beer specials, a special BBQ buffet crafted by the hotel’s Executive Chef Joshua Rogers, amazing giveaways and fun live music!

FOOD

From 6-8PM, attendees will have access to a special $9.99 all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet, which will include a Whole Spit Roasted Heritage Pig, Roasted Steamship Round and Grilled Spiced Corn on the Cob.

From 8PM- close, food is available for purchase at all Iron Horse Hotel establishments including Smyth, The Yard and Branded.

DRINKS

New Glarus’ Spotted Cow and Moon Man will be available all night long for $3.00 and speciality cocktails will be available for $9.00 each.

MUSIC

Local Milwaukee band, Katie Mack & The Moan, will be the evening’s live entertainment from 6PM-10PM.

GIVEAWAYS

Giveaways will begin at 9:09PM and will be announced every ten minutes on the 9s until 9:59PM. Prizes include a weekend getaway at the Iron Horse Hotel, a complimentary meal for 2 at Smyth, a complimentary Taco Tuesday evening for 2 at The Yard, an overnight stay at The Charmant Hotel in La Crosse, Wisconsin and more!

Iron Horse Hotel owner Tim Dixon will be giving short remarks and will raise a glass with all party attendees at 9PM to cheers to 9 years.

Price: This event is free to attend.