J.E. Sunde album release w/Hello Death

Event time: 8pm

J.E. Sunde

Album Release with Hello Death

Tuesday, February 21

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

J.E. Sunde is the solo project of Jonathan Sunde. Before striking out on his own, Jon spent years making beautifully unusual music with The Daredevil Christopher Wright. His sophomore record, Now I Feel Adored, will be released on March 3rd, 2017. The album features vocals by Monica Martin of Phox, and is described as “an exercise in careful subtraction….it takes some time to notice how little is going on with the richness of what is heard. x93 Catch him kick off his album release tour and grab a copy of the new record at The Back Room @ Colectivo with Hello Death.