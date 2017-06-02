Event time: 8pm & 10pm

The Teddy Bear of Comedy James Ervin Berry's likable personality, “down-to-earth x93 attitude and fun loving nature generates big laughs! He's a comedian who LOVES making an audience laugh...and it shows! Whether it's Comedy Clubs, Colleges, Churches, Corporate Events or Private functions his target is always the same--Funny Bones! Foot stompin’, hand clappin’, smile on your face laughter!!​ James Ervin Berry's comedic style has been described as "clean and observational, with an educated homespun feel." His boy next door "teddy bear" charm creates an instant connection with mainstream audiences nationwide. One comedy club owner stated "...book James Ervin Berry now BEFORE he's untouchable!"