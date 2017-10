×

Join us for a

after party not to be missed!! Pairing this event with our

Social this is going to be an Irish Bash to bring the whole crew to!

Our Guinness Social and Patio Grill Out will begin around 6pm. Delicious brats and burgers will be available straight off the grill along with FREE Guinness samplings! To add to the party Jameson will be sampling from 6-8pm as well. Live music from the Jammers will bring a taste of Ireland to our rooftop patio. Their free versed, acoustic sounds will only enhance the atmosphere. Don't forget to challenge your friends to some Soccer Pool Ball and show off your skills.

First 50 people to attend the party will get a FREE Guinness Pint and/or Jameson Cocktail! Goodies will also be available first come first serve.

You are going to want to stick around for the Jameson afterparty beginning at 8PM. Those that attend the Guinness social will be able to enjoy A LOT of complimentary Jameson to keep the party going!

This is a FREE EVENT and open to EVERYONE!