Jazz Unlimited presents: 2 Piano Concert w/Frank DeMiles & Connie Grauer (2pm)

Event time: 2-4pm

2 Piano Concert with

Frank DeMiles and Connie Grauer returns to the Steinway Piano Gallery : from 2 pm - 4:00 pm, 11550 W North Ave Wauwatosa, WI 53226, 414-375-9895. Tickets can be purchased online at



https://JazzUnlimited2PianoConcert2017.eventbrite.com, send a check to David Hildeman, Treasurer 4884 South Brookdale Drive Greenfield, WI 53228; made out to "Jazz Unlimited", or pay at the Door. The tax deductible tickets are $10/Students, $20/Members, and $25/Non-Members.

