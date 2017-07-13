JCC Summer Carnival

Event time: 5:30-7:00 pm

Join us for the JCC Summer Carnival at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Community Center, located at 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd. in Whitefish Bay, on Tuesday, August 8th from 5:00-7:30 pm. Kids of all ages will enjoy carnival rides, inflatable rides, magician, face painting, games, balloon artist, food trucks and more!  Admission to the Summer Carnival is free and open to the public; food and carnival rides available for purchase.  For more information, contact Sarah Siegel, 414.967.8185 or visit jccmilwaukee.org.

 

Price: free

Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217 View Map
4149678185
