JD McPherson doesn’t agree with the idea that he’s the sole savior of rock and roll, as many are calling him. But for someone whose debut album was recorded exclusively with analog equipment from the early 1950s and still hit No. 161 on the Billboard charts, and whose raucous shows are filled with people dancing like fools—from bobby sock-wearing aficionados to Brooklyn hipsters to Manhattan professionals breaking out of their cubes—the idea of this band reclaiming a paradise lost, one energized soul at a time, rings true.