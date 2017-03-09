Jean's Jazz Series: Nine Worlds Ensemble with Ivy Ford Band

Event time: 7pm

Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 7 p.m.

Nine Worlds Ensemble

Nine Worlds Ensemble has backgrounds in classical, jazz, pop, rock, and more, their musicians bring a diverse approach to music that enhances their ability to impact the audience. Rather than approaching music from one perspective, they embody and embrace multiple perspectives, adding both new dimensions and accessibility to the art form.

Ivy Ford Band

Ivy Ford, versatile, talented, and self-described old soul, has opened for the legend, Buddy Guy and continues to share the stage with Chicago blues hall of famers, J.B. Ritchie, Joe Moss, Toronzo Cannon and Tom Holland. She has earned the title of "Chicago's Blues Kitten," performing selections from not just the blues genres but RnB and soul.

Price: . Individual tickets can also be purchased at $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased from the Racine Theatre Guild located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine. Call (262) 633-4218, visit www.racinetheatre.org, or stop by the box office weekdays from 12 to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance for tickets.