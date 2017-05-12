Event time: 8pm

Jeff Austin Band

Wednesday, June 7

Doors Open at 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

The career of former Yonder Mountain String Band mandolinist, Jeff Austin, has already seen him break through jam and bluegrass scenes, playing some of the best known stages and festivals in the country. But with the launch of his solo career in 2014, Austin is now building on the foundations of previous ventures while honing his own sound and charting new courses. Don't miss this toe-tappin' good time at The Back Room!