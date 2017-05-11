Jeff Hoste

Event time: 8pm & 10pm

In 2016 Jeff was selected to perform in The Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, The Boston Comedy Festival, and the Detroit Oddball Comedy Festival’s side stage hosted by Big Jay Oakerson. Having appeared on the Fox TV show “Laughs x93, and performing in some of the top clubs in the country, Jeff has worked with comedians such as Mike Epps, Fortune Feimster and Michael Ian Black. Jeff possesses the rare versatility to connect with diverse audiences. Which means he has performed in living rooms, theaters, nudist colonies, and as the token white man.