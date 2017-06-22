Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts w/Sunspot & Heavy Looks

Google Calendar - Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts w/Sunspot & Heavy Looks - 2017-07-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts w/Sunspot & Heavy Looks - 2017-07-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts w/Sunspot & Heavy Looks - 2017-07-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts w/Sunspot & Heavy Looks - 2017-07-20 00:00:00

Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Event time: 8-11:30pm

An awesome gig in Milwaukee on Thursday July 20, 2017!! Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts (NYC, Rough Trade Records) play a crazy original mix of scuzzy urban indie-rock, literate lyrics and comic book punk, like a 21st century mash-up of Sonic Youth, Pete Seeger and R. Crumb; Jeffrey has toured with bands like the Mountain Goats, Daniel Johnston, Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, and the Vaselines, so you get the idea...

Sunspot and Heavy Looks provide support sets at this fantastic night of rockin' tunes, artwork and more.

Info
Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts w/Sunspot & Heavy Looks - 2017-07-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts w/Sunspot & Heavy Looks - 2017-07-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts w/Sunspot & Heavy Looks - 2017-07-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts w/Sunspot & Heavy Looks - 2017-07-20 00:00:00