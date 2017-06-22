Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts w/Sunspot & Heavy Looks

Event time: 8-11:30pm

An awesome gig in Milwaukee on Thursday July 20, 2017!! Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts (NYC, Rough Trade Records) play a crazy original mix of scuzzy urban indie-rock, literate lyrics and comic book punk, like a 21st century mash-up of Sonic Youth, Pete Seeger and R. Crumb; Jeffrey has toured with bands like the Mountain Goats, Daniel Johnston, Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, and the Vaselines, so you get the idea...

Sunspot and Heavy Looks provide support sets at this fantastic night of rockin' tunes, artwork and more.