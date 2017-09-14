Jeremy Jouve Classical Guitar Concert
UW-Milwaukee Music Recital Hall (MUS 175) 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 7:30pm
French Classical guitarist Jérémy Jouve will perform an intimate concert at UWM as part of the Classical Guitar Series.
“Jérémy Jouve – new ambassador of classical guitar all around the world x93 (FIP – French National Radio)
Presented by UWM’s Guitar Series & Classical Guitar Student Organization.
Price: General – $11; Seniors and UWM Faculty/Staff – $9; Students – $9; Majors – Free
