Jeremy Jouve Classical Guitar Concert

Event time: 7:30pm

French Classical guitarist Jérémy Jouve will perform an intimate concert at UWM as part of the Classical Guitar Series.

“Jérémy Jouve – new ambassador of classical guitar all around the world x93 (FIP – French National Radio)

Presented by UWM’s Guitar Series & Classical Guitar Student Organization.

Price: General – $11; Seniors and UWM Faculty/Staff – $9; Students – $9; Majors – Free