Event time: March 18 - April 15. Tues-Fri 11-5, Sat 11-4. Opening Reception will be on Saturday, March 18 with an Artist Talk at 2pm.

Exhibition: Jim Rose – New Work

March 18 – April 15, 2017

Artists’ Reception: Saturday, March 18, 1 – 4pm with an Artist Talk at 2pm

Jim Rose – New Work

Struck by the simplicity and clean lines of minimalist design and inspired by the colorful quilt work of the Gee’s Bend quilters, Jim Rose combines timeless American traditions in beautifully hand crafted steel furniture and sculpture. Rose employs fine woodworking techniques to create furniture made from sheets of steel and scrap metal. Much like the remnants of cloth that preserve family memories in quilts, the discarded scraps of metal Rose incorporates add rich color, texture and history to his highly functional contemporary designs.