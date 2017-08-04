Event time: 8pm

They’re calling him the future of blues, but they’re wrong – Joe Bonamassa is the present; so fresh and of his time that he almost defines it. x93

— Classic Rock Magazine

“Bonamassa is the Barometer of just how far a Blues Rock Artist can go. x93

— Get Ready To Rock

Bonamassa has been lauded as one of the world’s greatest guitarists and he is fast evolving into a full-blown truly charismatic and mesmerizing blues-rock star, as well as a singer-songwriter of stylistic depth and emotional resonance. Joe currently has TWELVE #1 albums on the Billboard Blues Chart. To support his upcoming new studio Album “Blues Of Desperation x93 out now, Bonamassa is back on tour. Joe will perform an exciting new show including new songs from his latest album that will guarantee a once in a lifetime performance that will wow his audiences.