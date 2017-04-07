Joe Ely w/Jason Eady

Event time: 8pm

Joe Ely

Friday, May 5

Doors 7pm // Show 8pm

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

In the rock’n’roll era, the vast spaces of west Texas have been filled with great music. Joe Ely stands in a tradition born out on these gritty plains. It includes Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, Waylon Jennings, Tanya Tucker, Guy Clark, and Delbert McClinton.