Event time: 9pm -12am

The Joe Marcinek Band is an ever evolving mixture of original compositions and incredible musicians. Each show has a slightly different lineup and interpretation. The music is a blend of jazz and funk with a cerebral emphasis on groove and improvisation.

The band features an outstanding cast of members. This show includes special guest Janis Wallin from the Family Groove Company on Bass.

Show Time 9 pm. $5 Cover

Visit the Joe Marcinek Band Website for more information:

http://www.joemarcinekband.com/

