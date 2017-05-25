The Joe Marcinek Band

Google Calendar - The Joe Marcinek Band - 2017-06-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Joe Marcinek Band - 2017-06-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Joe Marcinek Band - 2017-06-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Joe Marcinek Band - 2017-06-02 00:00:00

George's Tavern (Racine) 1201 N. Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53402

Event time: 9pm -12am

The Joe Marcinek Band is an ever evolving mixture of original compositions and incredible musicians. Each show has a slightly different lineup and interpretation. The music is a blend of jazz and funk with a cerebral emphasis on groove and improvisation.

The band features an outstanding cast of members. This show includes special guest Janis Wallin from the Family Groove Company on Bass.

Show Time 9 pm. $5 Cover

Visit the Joe Marcinek Band Website for more information:

http://www.joemarcinekband.com/

Price: $5 Cover

Info
George's Tavern (Racine) 1201 N. Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53402 View Map
Live Music/Performance
262-632-6469
Google Calendar - The Joe Marcinek Band - 2017-06-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Joe Marcinek Band - 2017-06-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Joe Marcinek Band - 2017-06-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Joe Marcinek Band - 2017-06-02 00:00:00