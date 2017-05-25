The Joe Marcinek Band
George's Tavern (Racine) 1201 N. Main St., Racine, Wisconsin 53402
Event time: 9pm -12am
The Joe Marcinek Band is an ever evolving mixture of original compositions and incredible musicians. Each show has a slightly different lineup and interpretation. The music is a blend of jazz and funk with a cerebral emphasis on groove and improvisation.
The band features an outstanding cast of members. This show includes special guest Janis Wallin from the Family Groove Company on Bass.
Show Time 9 pm. $5 Cover
Visit the Joe Marcinek Band Website for more information:
http://www.joemarcinekband.com/
