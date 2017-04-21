Joey Diaz
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 7pm
Joey Diaz
Friday, May 12
Doors 6PM / Show 7PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
Joey ‘Coco’ Diaz has quickly become one of the most sought after actors and comedians in the entertainment industry today. His love of storytelling is reflected in each role he takes: whether it is on film or on stage, his passion for entertaining and delighting audiences shines through every performance. Catch his raw, tell-it-like-it-is stand-up at Turner Hall Ballroom.
Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Comedy