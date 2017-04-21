Event time: 7pm

Joey Diaz

Friday, May 12

Doors 6PM / Show 7PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Joey ‘Coco’ Diaz has quickly become one of the most sought after actors and comedians in the entertainment industry today. His love of storytelling is reflected in each role he takes: whether it is on film or on stage, his passion for entertaining and delighting audiences shines through every performance. Catch his raw, tell-it-like-it-is stand-up at Turner Hall Ballroom.