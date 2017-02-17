John Caparulo
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
Friday, March 10
Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM
Comedian John Caparulo is perhaps best known as the under-dressed everyman from the former E! hit show, Chelsea Lately. Cap, as he’s known by his friends and fans, has also made multiple appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Blue Collar Comedy: The Next Generation, and as a standout performer in Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Comedy Show.
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
