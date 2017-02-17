Event time: 8pm

John Caparulo

Friday, March 10

Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Comedian John Caparulo is perhaps best known as the under-dressed everyman from the former E! hit show, Chelsea Lately. Cap, as he’s known by his friends and fans, has also made multiple appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Comedy Central Presents, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Blue Collar Comedy: The Next Generation, and as a standout performer in Vince Vaughn’s Wild West Comedy Show.