John Gurda Lecture
Polish Center of Wisconsin 6941 S 68th St, Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
Event time: 7pm-9pm
The Polish Center of Wisconsin Is proud to present
Milwaukee Historian and Author John Gurda
on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. to talk about his book:
“Milwaukee: City of Neighborhoods x93
The most comprehensive account of grassroots Milwaukee ever published. Based on a popular series of posters published by the City of Milwaukee in the 1980's, the book features both historical chronicles and contemporary portraits of 37 neighborhoods in the heart of the city. With more than 1,500 illustrations, City of Neighborhoods is a colorful introduction to the community, and its communities.
Books will be available during the event.
Price: $5 Per Person