John Gurda Lecture

Event time: 7pm-9pm

The Polish Center of Wisconsin Is proud to present

Milwaukee Historian and Author John Gurda

on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. to talk about his book:

“Milwaukee: City of Neighborhoods x93

The most comprehensive account of grassroots Milwaukee ever published. Based on a popular series of posters published by the City of Milwaukee in the 1980's, the book features both historical chronicles and contemporary portraits of 37 neighborhoods in the heart of the city. With more than 1,500 illustrations, City of Neighborhoods is a colorful introduction to the community, and its communities.

Books will be available during the event.

Price: $5 Per Person