Join author

Daniel Goodenough

for a life-changing conversation!

Wednesday, June 28th

from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Unity Church

1717 N. 73rd St

located in Wauwatosa

Daniel will speak on his experience in helping thousands to remember their life mission. He’ll share how the road map offered in this book will help you also to uncover and realize your life's mission. Invite those you care about to join the evening.

www.caravanofremembering.com

Daniel Goodenough’s background as a professional musician, scientist, coach and fine artist is instrumental in his understanding and commitment to helping others to unfold their life missions artfully, skillfully and sacredly. He is the co-founder of the Way of the Heart with Kimberly Herkert. Daniel has authored fourteen life-mission courses and trained thousands internationally.

Books will be available

for purchase & signing.

Contact Sandra Zwirlein

at 262-827-9267

for further information or questions