Join author Daniel Goodenough for a life-changing conversation!
Unity Church 1717 N. 73rd St., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Event time: 6:30-8:30pm
Join author
Daniel Goodenough
for a life-changing conversation!
Wednesday, June 28th
from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Unity Church
1717 N. 73rd St
located in Wauwatosa
Daniel will speak on his experience in helping thousands to remember their life mission. He’ll share how the road map offered in this book will help you also to uncover and realize your life's mission. Invite those you care about to join the evening.
www.caravanofremembering.com
Daniel Goodenough’s background as a professional musician, scientist, coach and fine artist is instrumental in his understanding and commitment to helping others to unfold their life missions artfully, skillfully and sacredly. He is the co-founder of the Way of the Heart with Kimberly Herkert. Daniel has authored fourteen life-mission courses and trained thousands internationally.
Books will be available
for purchase & signing.
Contact Sandra Zwirlein
at 262-827-9267
for further information or questions
Email: sandra.zwirlein@gmail.com