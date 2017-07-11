Event time: 7pm

Folk singer-songwriter Josh Ritter has been turning heads with his literary lyrics and expressive performances. In 2016, he collaborated with the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir on the renowned musician’s first solo album in 10 years, and novelist Stephen King commended Ritter’s album The Animal Years as “the most exuberant outburst of imagery since Bob Dylan’s ‘A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall.’ x93 In preparation for a new album, Ritter’s been testing unfinished songs on tour this year, getting audience feedback and tweaking them accordingly. As such, each show is a little different and attendees get the chance to hear songs that will never sound quite the same again.