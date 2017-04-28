Event time: 8pm

JULIANNE AND DEREK HOUGH:

MOVE – BEYOND – LIVE ON TOUR

Saturday, May 27

Doors Open 6:30pm // Show 8pm

The Riverside Theater

You've seen them on Dancing With The Stars and now Julianne and Derek Hough take their incredible dance talent across the USA on their new US tour! There is guaranteed to be something for every kind of dance-enthusiast in the Hough's dance repertoire including salsa, ballroom, hip-hop, tap and everything in-between.

These live shows will showcase the hottest live dance styles and routines, as well as chances for you to learn some moves and join in. They'll also feature an array of dazzling sets and costumes plus a host of support dancers. Get ready to dance!