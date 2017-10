×

Be transported to the historical area of Bordeaux where we will travel the famous wine region with gastronomic finesse, taking guests through a five-course French feast paired with five perfectly matched wines. The world's major wine capital, Bordeaux has been producing wine since the 8th century and continues in many of these same production traditions today. With a wide selection of wines, both red and white, the region is highly desired for its quality of wines.

Joining our Chef de Cuisine, John Raymond will be a duo of wine experts including Augustin LaCaille of the remarkable Château d'Issan and David Ornon from Château Guiraud. It will be a very rare opportunity to have so many wine producers from this region in one place for one night and will be a decadent event to remember!

Purchase ticket here: https://ti.to/bartolottas/bordeaux-wine-dinner-at-lake-park-bistro