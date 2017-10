×

June 17th,2017 MEETING OF THE UNITED NATIONS ASSOCIATION – GREATERMILWAUKEE

Free and Open to theGeneral Public

TheJune 17th, 2017 meetingof the United Nations Association –Greater Milwaukee will be held from 10AM – 12 Noon at Redeemer Lutheran Church (rear entrance) located at 631 N. 19thStreet (corner of Wisconsin Ave. and 19th Street) in Milwaukee, WI.

The June 17th,2017 meeting will feature a presentation and discussion on:

“A Report on the 2017 United NationsAssociation - USA Annual Leadership Summit in Washington, DC x93

Four representatives of the UNA-GreaterMilwaukee will report on the following subjects addressed at the 2017 UnitedNations Annual Leadership Summit held in Washington, DC from June 11th – 13th,2017

IssueBriefings with High-Ranking UNA-USA Officials

Updateson United Nations global projects

SkillsTraining for UNA-USA Member Chapters

AdvocacyDay: When UNA-GM Members meet with theirelected Wisconsin officials on Capitol Hill

Thediscussion following the report at the June 17th, 2017 meeting ofthe UNA-GM will also focus what issues the UNA-GM may work on during futuremeetings such as:

Famine

Refugees

Peace Building

Human Trafficking

Climate Change

The Shifting Role of the United States Involvement in the United Nations