Event time: Gallery hours are Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Free gallery tours are available at miad.edu/gallerytours.

Does an exhibit give you Just the Facts?

People often take a trip to a museum or gallery to learn something or experience something new, assuming that what they’re seeing is factual and neutral.

However, all exhibitions embody perspectives and politics beneath the surface, and are almost never “just the facts. x93

Five artists bring Just the Facts to MIAD January 9 – March 4 in the Frederick Layton Gallery, creating a commentary on the exhibition space itself and its engineered presentation.

MIAD alumnus Tony Matelli, Mark Dion, Beauvais Lyons, Diane Fox and Jennifer Angus offer unique takes on the traditional form, function and visual language of exhibits.

The Opening Reception is Winter Gallery Night, Friday, January 20, 2017, 5 – 9 p.m., and a panel discussion with the artists, local curators and exhibit designers is Thursday, February 2, 6 p.m. in the MIAD Student Union.

Curator Mark Lawson, MIAD's Director of Galleries, wants viewers to think critically about fine art and natural history.

"There's a point of view that's being expressed, and you have to put it into context, not just accept things at face value."