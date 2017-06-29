Event time: 5:30-7:30pm

It's Just a Phase! Moon Phases Workshop

Sunday, July 23 5:30-7:30pm

This workshop is perfect for those who are drawn to the moon and interested in knowing more about the energies surrounding it! This date falls on the full moon in July!

You will learn about the phases of the moon, the moons of the year and what they can mean in your life and how to use them in self-care. We will also talk about and try out activities to connect, as well as corresponding herbs, oils and more. The evening will end with a guided moon meditation.

$35/person Register at purewellnesswi.com with a credit card or email cathy@purewellnesswi.com to register with cash by July 20th