Kayak Downtown Milwaukee with Urban Ecology Center

Event time: 7-9pm

Downtown Milwaukee in the morning is lively, but not on the river. Experience relative quiet as we kayak down river from the Milwaukee Rowing Club Boathouse (1990 N Commerce St.). Learn basic paddling techniques and water safety. We don't plan on getting wet, but dress comfortably in water proof or quick drying clothing in case of splashes! Boats, paddles and PFDs provided. Space is limited and registration is required. Weather dependent.

Location

Rowing Club 1990 N. Commerce Street Milwaukee, WI 53212 414-964-8505

Price

For adults and teens | $20 (Nonmembers: $25)

Contact: Lesley Sheridan lsheridan@UrbanEcologyCenter.org

