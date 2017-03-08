Keeping Track of the Milwaukee Brewers

Event time: 6:30pm

Tim O'Driscoll has been the official score keeper of the Milwaukee Brewers for the past 30 years. In that time he's scored more than 2,200 baseball games! For this talk Tim will regale us with stories about our favorite baseball team (Go Brewers!), share his favorite interactions about players and coaches and talk about his experiences working for the Major Baseball League.

Please register here.

About Tim: Since 1987 Tim has been Employed by Major League Baseball as the Official Scorer for the Milwaukee Brewers National League Baseball Team. In that time he has scored more than 2,200 baseball games. Tim was a Social Studies teacher at Arrowhead High School. He currently is the Director of the Lakeland College Center for Economic Education in Milwaukee. He's done hundreds of presentations to Rotary Clubs, Lion Clubs, Kiwanis, public libraries and more.

Price: Free