Kentucky Derby Party at Monarch Lounge

Event time: 2-6 PM

We’re off to the races! Monarch Lounge at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center, located in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will be celebrating the 143rd Kentucky Derby with a party from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2017. During the Derby event, the Hilton Milwaukee will offer photo opportunities with horses and Millie, the Hilton’s seven-month-old canine concierge, in 6th and Green, the hotel’s outside courtyard. In addition to watching the races, partygoers will be able to enjoy specialty derby cocktails, such as the Triple Crown Collins and mint julep, as well as an a la carte food buffet.

Price: FREE