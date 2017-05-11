Kevin Bozeman

Event time: 8pm & 10pm

With a smooth and clever style, a great smile and a contagious laugh Kevin has been entertaining in clubs and colleges across the country. In 2000 he was the winner of the Midwest region of the HBO “Comedy Competition x93 and flew to Los Angeles to compete as a finalist. He performed on Comedy Central’s “Premium Blend x93 in 2003, and finished 2nd in the Boston Comedy Competition in 2005. He was a semi-finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing x93 in 2010. This past summer he co-starred in the Indie film “Flat Chested x93 starring Alicia Witt and Luke Perry. He currently resides in Chicago.