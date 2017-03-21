Kid Boogie Down Family Fun Dance Party

Event time: 10.30am-2pm

Kid Boogie Down is a Family Friendly Dance Party. Children of all ages can come 'Boogie Down' to a live music/video show by DJ lukewarm complete with lights, lasers, bubbles, and more! On April 1st, FREE balloon animals for everyone courtesy of Jester Fun Entertainment.

Complimentary admission items: Each child will receive a small drink and snack. Each adult will receive a Free Beverage token (Good for Beer or Soda!)

Price: $6/person; $24 max/family (Family= up to 2 adults & 5 children)