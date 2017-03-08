Kidding Around Yoga Teacher Training

Event time: 10:00am-5:30pm

Kidding Around Yoga, an international children’s Yoga and stress management teacher training program, is excited to be in Milwaukee at yogaLOFT (4927 North Lydell Avenue), teaching participants skills to improve children’s health, behavior, and lives. Kidding Around Yoga instructors share games, stories, and specially composed music to get children of all ages and abilities motivated and moving. Techniques presented during Kidding Around Yoga’s Teacher Training program build strength, flexibility, a sense of calm, and interpersonal skills in children.

“Our program provides educators, parents, therapists, and coaches methods to teach Yoga and stress management techniques to children so they can find peace on the inside, regardless of what is happening around them, x93 says Haris Harini Lender, founder of Kidding Around Yoga.

Lender developed Kidding Around Yoga to include breathing instruction, relaxation techniques, strengthening and stretching Yoga poses, and of course, imagination. According to Lender, “The magic of Kidding Around Yoga is our creativity and music. x93 The science of Yoga is presented through stories, games, and dozens of original Kidding Around Yoga songs. Our blend of independent online learning (OKAY) and 2 day face-to-face intensive training is a fantastic way to learn to teach kids in only a weekend. KAY graduates have the practical knowledge to begin teaching yoga to children and families immediately, whether in a yoga studio, a rec center, or school classroom. Nothing gives us more joy than to watch our trainees sharing the gift of Yoga with the children in their communities.

Price: $750 with discounts available