Event time: 8pm

The Killers quickly established themselves as one of the biggest alternative acts in the country, thanks to a pair of blockbuster albums— Hot Fuss and Sam’s Town— and singles like “Mr. Brightside x93 and “When You Were Young. x93 But, as the band’s popularity flattened at the end of the ’00s, singer Brandon Flowers made the leap to become a solo artist. Without downplaying his pop instincts, his 2010 solo debut, Flamingo , positioned him as a heartland rock singer-songwriter a la ’80s Bruce Springsteen. His 2015 follow-up, The Desired Effect , mines the same era of MTV but thinks bigger—drawing from the high-gloss production of Duran Duran, Madonna and Dire Straits. All signs suggest some of those ideas from his solo career may filter into his work with The Killers, too. Though we don’t entirely know what to expect from the band’s upcoming fifth album, Wonderful Wonderful , set for release this September, we do know it features a cameo from Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler.