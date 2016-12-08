Kinder Art
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
Event time: 10:30 am - 11:30 am
Jump start your young one’s creative side! Kinder Art will inspire the beginnings of the art making process by exploring the wonders of different materials. Little Artists will get the chance to play and learn with art, all while having a great time! INSTRUCTOR: Tricia Hohnl LOCATION: Creative Arts Studio
Price: $80 10 WEEKS INCLUDES SUPPLIES
