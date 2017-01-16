Knightwind Ensemble in Concert

Event time: 3pm

The Knightwind Ensemble, Milwaukee’s premier wind ensemble, presents their Winter concert The Big Apple, under the direction of Dr. Erik N. Janners. The concert begins with David Holsinger’s To Tame the Perilous Skies, which was commissioned by the 564th Tactical Air Command band and Col Lowell Graham in 1990. Holsinger dedicated this piece “to the spirit of the modern military aviator, taming the perilous skies that all men might live free of tyranny and oppression x93. The first half of the concert concludes with the Symphony for Band, West Point, by Morton Gould, written by invitation of the United States Military Academy for their sesquicentennial celebration in 1952. The featured piece is Johan de Meij’s Symphony No. 2, “The Big Apple x93, commissioned by the U.S. Air Force Band in 1991, and premiered in 1993. It was written as an ode to New York as a musical interpretation of the spirit, glamour and indifference of one of the most fascinating cities in the world.

General Admission/$15 Single concert ticket. Seniors/Student/$12 single concert ticket

Tickets may be purchased in advance online at www.knightwind.org, or at the South Milwaukee PAC (walk-in only, check or cash).

For ticket or general information about the Knightwind Ensemble, please check online at www.knightwind.org, or follow us on Facebook.

Price: $12-$15