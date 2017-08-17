Ko-Thi Dance Company presents: M'Bemba Bangoura

Ko-Thi Dance Company kicks off its 49th season with a Master Teacher Artist Residency taught by renowned dancer and musician M’Bemba Bangoura at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Wednesday, September 6th.

M’Bemba Bangoura is a native of Guinea, West Africa. By the age of twenty-one, he was an acclaimed master teacher, and performed with the National Dance Company of Guinea. He has created choreography and developed repertoire for dance companies throughout the United States, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean.

The general public is invited to attend the master classes on Wednesday, September 6th. Drum class will take place from 6:00pm to 7:00pm, followed by a community dance class at 7:30pm to 9:00pm in UWM’s Mitchell Hall, Room 254. The cost of each class is $15.00 per person. Students may attend for $10.00 with their student ID. All participants ages 15 and up are welcomed. Drummers must bring their own instruments.