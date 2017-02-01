Kohl's Art Generation Lab: Haitian Art

Event time: 10 am-5pm

The Milwaukee Art Museum invites families to the Kohl’s Art Generation Lab to experience the vibrant culture of Haiti—past and present. In this exhibition, children will learn about the importance of community, family, religion, and more through music, photography, and a variety of activities.

Visitors will experience special performances in celebration of Haitian art every Saturday at 1 p.m. throughout February. Enjoy the richness of Haitian music, feel the energy of African dance with Ko-Thi Dance Company, and celebrate the culture and spirit of Haiti. Each performance will be followed by a tour of Haitian art.

Admission is free to kids 12 and under. For more information, visit https://mam.org/artgeneration/programs/kohls-art-generation-lab/.

February 4: Crossing Borders Music

This special, family-friendly string quartet concert will explore the richness of Haitian music and culture through uplifting compositions and folk song arrangements by Haitian composers.

February 11: Jam Ak Jam

Experience African dance, music and folklore.

February 18: Ko-Thi Dance Company

Enjoy music and dance rooted in African and Caribbean culture.

February 25: Jahmes Finlayson and Friends

Listen to music that celebrates African roots and the spirit of Haiti.

Price: Included with admission; kids 12 and under are free.