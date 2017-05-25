Enjoying the theater has never been so easy, educating and entertaining. Kohl’s Wild Theater (KWT), a partnership between Kohl’s Cares® and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee, will start its seventh season at the Milwaukee County Zoo on May 27, 2017. The performances are free with admission. This summer, KWT will offer four 15-minute, professionally staged plays and musicals daily at its theater in the farm area to teach and entertain families.

 Captain Super Fantastic and the Coltan Conundrum: Captain Super Fantastic has a big job ahead of him: saving colobus monkeys and the rainforest. This musical teaches audiences how they can be superheroes from home by recycling old electronic devices.

 The Time Traveler’s Chicken: Clucky the chicken travels back in time to learn about extinction. Audiences learn from the past, and the need to care for endangered animals now and in the future.

 The Legend of Hibernacula: In this musical Jonathan Batfield, a little brown bat from Wisconsin, teaches the audience why bats are important to humans.

 The Strange Case of the Alien Invasion: Detective Jo Appletree investigates an alien invasion and needs the audience to help identify the invaders and save the planet.

Outside of the theater, zoo-goers may come across interactive skits and puppets near the penguins, bears, elephants and bird building. Kids can get a KWT “playbill x93 stamp at each show and skit, and kids who fill their playbills receive a prize. Kohl’s Wild Theater performances run Saturday, May 27, through Monday, Sept. 4.

Kohl’s Wild Theater also travels to festivals, schools and community events within a one-hour radius of the Zoo – free of charge – to perform 30- to 45-minute outreach shows throughout the year. To learn more about the KWT program or to book an outreach program, go to wildtheater.org or call 414-258- 2333.