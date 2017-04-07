Kyle Cease
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
presents
Kyle Cease:
I Hope I Screw This Up
Friday, May 5
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Pabst Theater
Each ticket buyer receives a copy of Kyle Cease's new book 'I Hope I Screw This Up'. A book signing and opportunity to meet Kyle Cease to follow the show.
If Eckhart Tolle and Jim Carrey had a baby, that baby would be Kyle Cease.
After twenty-five years of achieving what he thought were his dreams of being a headlining touring comedian and actor, Kyle Cease suddenly discovered that the belief that “When something happens, I will be happy x93 is a complete lie. With nothing more than an intuition, he decided to quit his stand-up career at its peak, and now—as a transformational comedian, he brings his one-of-a-kind selfhelp wisdom to sold-out audiences in his Evolving Out Loud Live stage show.