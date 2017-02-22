La Terza Classe w/Sweet Sheiks

La Terza Classe was born in Naples in October 2012; the street were the place where the project formed and had its first achievements, and where the band started to produce music and shows playing traditional and modern Americanfolk songs: from Bluegrass to Dixieland, also called Early Jazz, up to Jug Band songs, combining each one of the styles with typical Neapolitan “theatricality x93.

Over the years La Terza Classe has had the chance to continue studying the roots of the music they play and for this reason the band has performed in many European countries (Germany, France, Belgium, Netherlands) and especially in the United States , which they toured in 2014, 2015 and 2016; the band has been featured on many American radio shows (one of them being the famous “Blue Plate Special x93 , live on WDVX radio in Knoxville) and had the honor of playing for three years in a row at “Music City Roots x93 in Nashville,TN, as well as in the well known Live Oak Music Festival, in Austin,TX.

In 2015 the band participated at the “Bluegrass Contest x93 in the town of Anderson, S.C., and won second place and had the opportunity to perform on the Main Stage of the “Boograss Bash Festival x93, together with internationally recognized artists like Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Rhonda Vincent and Flatt Lonesome. Along with its music activity, La Terza Classe has had the chance to feature in several television programs produced by Sky Arte: “On the Road with Joe Bastianich x93 and “Fotografi x93; it has also recently been featured on the 2016 edition of “Italy’s got Talent x93.