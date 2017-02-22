La Terza Classe w/Sweet Sheiks

Google Calendar - La Terza Classe w/Sweet Sheiks - 2017-04-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - La Terza Classe w/Sweet Sheiks - 2017-04-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - La Terza Classe w/Sweet Sheiks - 2017-04-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - La Terza Classe w/Sweet Sheiks - 2017-04-08 00:00:00

Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Event time: $10

Price: $10

Info
Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - La Terza Classe w/Sweet Sheiks - 2017-04-08 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - La Terza Classe w/Sweet Sheiks - 2017-04-08 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - La Terza Classe w/Sweet Sheiks - 2017-04-08 00:00:00 iCalendar - La Terza Classe w/Sweet Sheiks - 2017-04-08 00:00:00