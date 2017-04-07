Event time: Show hours are Friday, April 21st from 5 PM to 9 PM, Saturday, April 22nd from 10 AM t 5 PM & Sunday, April 23rd from 11 AM to 4 PM.

The Lake Country Antiques & Garden Show will be held on April 21st, 22nd & 23rd at the Waukesha Country Expo Center, Waukesha, Wisconsin. The address is 1000 Northview Rd. ( I-94 Exit #294 South 1 mile to Northview Rd west 1/2 mile to show entrance). Show hours are Friday, April 21st from 5 PM to 9 PM, Saturday, April 22nd from 10 AM t 5 PM & Sunday, April 23rd from 11 AM to 4 PM.

Show customers can expect to find a wide vairety of antique & vintage furniture & decorative accessories for the home or office. 65 dealers from across the country will feature 18th, 19th, & 20th century American & European country & formal furniture, folk art, oriental rugs, jewelry, stoneware, advertising, industrial & sporting items & lots of art.

Our dealers make a special effort to show garden urns, planters, sculpture, decorative plantings and other items for the garden. Also, you can expect to find a good selection of botnaical prints and floral paintings for your home.

Ralph Spano will have a special exhibition and sale of paintings by Wisconsin Masters 1900 - 1950. Mary Lou's Crystal & China Repair will be available to offer their services throughout the show. Catered food is available & there will be a Cash Bar for the Friday evening opening.

The Lake Country Antiques & Garden Show is presented by the Antiques Center at Wales, Ron & Debby Christman, promoters. For show information call the Antiques Center at Wales 262-968-4913 or visit www.antiquescenteratwales.com.