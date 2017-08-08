Lakefront Brewery Beer & Cheese Pairing
Über Tap Room & Cheese Bar 1048 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 6pm-8pm
Join Lakefront Brewing and our Wisconsin Cheese Mart cheesemonger extraordinaire for a night of beer and cheese!
We will be featuring 4 Lakefront brews expertly paired with 4 artisanal cheeses.
Tasting starts @ 6PM, Tickets $14
Group discounts available for 6 or more.
sales@wisconsincheesemart.com
Price: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lakefront-brewery-beer-and-cheese-pairing-tickets-36592401859
