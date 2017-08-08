Lakefront Brewery Beer & Cheese Pairing

Über Tap Room & Cheese Bar 1048 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 6pm-8pm

Join Lakefront Brewing and our Wisconsin Cheese Mart cheesemonger extraordinaire for a night of beer and cheese!

We will be featuring 4 Lakefront brews expertly paired with 4 artisanal cheeses.

Tasting starts @ 6PM, Tickets $14

Group discounts available for 6 or more.

sales@wisconsincheesemart.com

Über Tap Room & Cheese Bar 1048 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI 53203, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
