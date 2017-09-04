Event time: 8pm-12am

Mezcalero Presents Larry Lynne Band

Welcome to the “Larry Lynne Band x93 starring Larry Lynne, along with: James Aubrey, Jon Dymond, and Chris Davis. This show is a unique Variety Act that consists of rock, country-rock, blues, and classic favorites from the 50’s, 60’s, & 70’s, and present day, along with some novelty music blended with comedy that will surely include audience interaction.

Price: Free