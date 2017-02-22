The Last Revel record release w/The Wooks

Google Calendar - The Last Revel record release w/The Wooks - 2017-04-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Last Revel record release w/The Wooks - 2017-04-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Last Revel record release w/The Wooks - 2017-04-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Last Revel record release w/The Wooks - 2017-04-21 00:00:00

Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

Event time: 8pm

Price: $12advance/$15door

Info
Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - The Last Revel record release w/The Wooks - 2017-04-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Last Revel record release w/The Wooks - 2017-04-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Last Revel record release w/The Wooks - 2017-04-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - The Last Revel record release w/The Wooks - 2017-04-21 00:00:00