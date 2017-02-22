The Last Revel record release w/The Wooks

NEW RECORD! HAZARD AND FATE, OUT APRIL 14, 2017!

From the budding music scene of the Upper Midwest comes the cutting edge Front Porch Americana soundscapes of The Last Revel. This powerfully talented trio of multi-instrumentalists from Minneapolis, Minnesota so naturally blends the genres of Folk, Rockabilly, Old Time String-Band and Rock to create a sound that is as equally original as it is timeless.

The Last Revel trio utilizes their multi-instrumental abilities to bring the acoustic guitar, upright bass, fiddle, 5-string banjo, harmonica, kick drum and three-part vocal harmonies together to consistently deliver “Bombastic live performances, x93 as well as delicate and haunting folk ballads.

Garnishing the attention of Minnesota Public Radio, 89.3 – The Current, and PBS Minnesota Original, TLR prides themselves on a foundation of solid songwriting as the ultimate goal of their musicality. Paired with formidable instrumental chops, the trio has had the privilege of sharing stages with Trampled by Turtles, Pert Near Sandstone, Charlie Parr, Turnpike Troubadours, The Charlie Daniels Band, and Horseshoes & Hand Grenades. https://www.facebook.com/TheLastRevel

The Wooks- Energetically honoring the sound of traditional bluegrass and mountain music, with threads of singer-songwriter, rock, and jam band music woven throughout, The Wooks are as at home on a festival stage as they are in a barn in the heart of Kentucky’s horse country. The Wooks: CJ Cain (guitar), Galen Green (mandolin), Arthur Hancock (banjo), Roddy Puckett (bass), and Jesse Wells (fiddle), were born over some 20 years time somewhere between a high school snack bar, an Irish pub, the radio waves, and a festival jam circle. Inspired by legends and trailblazers like Crowe, Whitley, Simpson, Bush, Stapleton, and Rice who cut their teeth on stages throughout the bluegrass region, The Wooks translate the sights and sounds of the people, hills, bars, roads, and creeks around them into songs and shows that captivate. With both respect for their heritage and innovative originality, The Wooks are the natural evolution of a sound that has always been there. http://www.wookoutamerica.com/

Tickets are $15 at the door so buy ’em now!