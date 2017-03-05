Leave it to Beavers-Nature Documentary

Event time: 2pm-5pm

For the first time in generations, beavers have returned to the Milwaukee River! Milwaukee River Advocates invites the public to learn what it all means for our environmental corridor.

Celebrate on April 2 with a free showing of the educational and entertaining documentary, Leave It to Beavers. from the award winning PBS series Nature.

Using their skills as natural builders and brilliant hydro-engineers, beavers are being recruited to accomplish everything from re-establishing water sources in bone-dry deserts to supporting whole communities of wildlife drawn to the revitalizing aquatic ecosystems their ponds provide.

The film will be shown on Sunday, April 2, at 2pm in the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, 926 E. Center Street.

Come early for refreshments, free beer, and social time to meet your neighbors and the members of Milwaukee River Advocates Co-operative. After the film, stay for the question and answer session and learn about how you can join the upcoming Beaver Hike.

Price: FREE!